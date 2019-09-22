Hot Rebound Romances

Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter

After their respective relationships dissolved, Miley Cyrus was spotted kissing Brody Jenner’s ex Kaitlynn Carter while the two vacationed in Italy in August 2019. Fresh off her split with husband Liam Hemsworth, the former neighbors were leaning on each other — and packing on the PDA — as a means to get over their heartbreaks. “Her [Kaitlynn] and Miley became close within the past few weeks because they connected over their breakups and leaned on each other,” a source exclusively told Us at the time. But a month later they went their separate ways, with a source confirming to Us on September 21 that they had split.