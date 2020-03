Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich

The former NHL player challenged his wife to a bake-off on March 19 while quarantining together. He made his mom’s poppyseed slices as he wore an apron that was gifted to him at the couple’s wedding. “I have no idea who gave me this badass apron with my own name on it for our wedding, but it’s going to help me in bake wars right now,” Laich said in his Instagram Story video. “I’m gonna out-bake my wife.”