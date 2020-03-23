Lauren Bushnell and Chris Lane

The country singer told Us exclusively that quarantining has brought the pair even closer.

“[We’ve been] taking our dog Cooper on really long walks and [having] Bible studies every day. We’ve created a makeshift gym in our garage so we can still get a workout in,” Lane told Us. “FaceTiming with friends and family, watching movies — I made Lauren watch The Shawshank Redemption for the first time and she loved it. [We’re] bingeing new TV shows, [playing] card games such as Crazy 8’s, ping pong matches and playing pool.”