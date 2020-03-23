Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland

The engaged couple opened up about their quarantine during Chris Harrison‘s “Group Date” Instagram Live on March 22. According to the Bachelor in Paradise bartender, the Modern Family star played a prank on him when he was working on a 1,000-piece puzzle.

“She was in the bathroom when I finished [the puzzle] this morning and then I lost my mind,” Adams said. “She comes trotting out, [asks] ‘What’s wrong babe?’ And I go, ‘Just go look. Just go look over there.’ And she went and looked and then came back and had like this s–t-eating grin on her face and she had stolen the last piece. And we’re not married yet but I’ve already filed for divorce!”