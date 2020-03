Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott

“Hi, friends. Jonathan and I want to ask you to please stay home if you can. It’s as simple as that,” the New Girl star wrote via Instagram on March 19. “Take care of yourselves and your community by avoiding public places, washing your hands carefully, and being kind❤️.” The couple also shared a video with their followers to have an “honest conversation” encouraging them to hangout and “stay home.”