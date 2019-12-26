Angelina Pivarnick and Chris Larangeira

For this couple’s first Christmas together, the Jersey Shore star posted a photo of the married pair holding each other close as they posed in front of their Christmas tree. She noted that she “wouldn’t of dreamed of it [being] any better than this” and thanked everyone who joined them for the holiday. “We hosted our first Christmas Eve together last night in our new home and it went perfectly,” she wrote. “No matter what we have each other and this new year coming is our year. We are taking this life by storm. Merry Christmas everyone.”