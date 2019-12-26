Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Lauren Hashian

The Rock posted a picture he took of his glass filled with Teremana tequila in front of a Christmas tree. The snap was accompanied by a message about how his first Christmas as a newlywed was a big success. “Toast of gratitude to a good Johnson Christmas. Lots of happy faces, some tears of joy and all love, which made this big ol’ Dwanta’s heart full,” he wrote. “In the end, that’s the thing that really matters – the joy we hope to create for our loved ones. Merry Christmas to you and your families and I hope it was an awesome one.”