Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan

The One Tree Hill alum regarded this Christmas as “one more in the books,” as she shared a video of a warm fireplace. “To the parents who stay up all night wrapping, to the washers of dishes, to the ones who get down on the ground and play with the kids, to the ones who are patient and just getting through the day……I hope this Christmas was good to you,” she wrote via Instagram. “It was to me and I’m grateful for it. Thanks for making me cry with all the sweetness @jeffreydeanmorgan. Merry merry Christmas. 🔥🎄🔥🎄”