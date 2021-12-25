Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake

“We’re pretty much going to do the same thing that we do every year: hang out with our family and just be mellow,” the 7th Heaven alum told Good Morning America in December 2012 about how she and her new husband planned to spend the holidays. “It’s funny. It feels like nothing’s changed and yet everything’s changed. It’s kind of that intangible thing you can’t quite put your finger on. But I like the idea of having a partner in crime. I guess the word ‘husband’ is pretty amazing. It’s so fun to say, ‘This is my husband!’”