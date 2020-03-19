Princess Beatrice

Buckingham Palace confirmed on March 18 that the queen’s granddaughter and her fiancé, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, were “reviewing their arrangements” for their wedding, which had been scheduled for May 29. “Princess Beatrice and Mr. Mapelli Mozzi are very much looking forward to getting married but are equally aware of the need to avoid undertaking any unnecessary risks in the current circumstances,” the palace said in a statement.

