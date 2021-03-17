Love Lives Dua Lipa’s Boyfriend Anwar Hadid Threw Her a Butterfly-Themed Celebration After Her Grammys Win By Johnni Macke March 16, 2021 Courtesy Dua Lipa/Instagram 6 4 / 6 Proud Boyfriend The model grinned as he posed for a photo with some of the balloons from the bash. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Rob Kardashian’s Weight Loss Didn’t Happen Overnight: See Photos of His Transformation Rob Dyrdek Shares 10 Weird Wellness Hacks That Actually Work How To Get In Shape Like A Supermodel! More News