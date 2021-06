Kanye’s Big Plans for His Wyoming Land

The rapper filled Apple Music’s Zane Lowe in on his plans to turn his ranch into a “seed to sew” operation for Yeezy during a 2019 interview.

“We’re building farms here because of the climate and because of the soil and hydroponic cotton, wheat, hemp and we’re developing our own fabrics so we’re going to go from seed to sew from the farming table so we can see the entire process,” he said at the time.