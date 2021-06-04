Kim’s On and Off Visits

Kardashian and their kids were spotted in Wyoming a lot in 2019 but visited less in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. West, however, continued to spend time out of California during the pair’s tumultuous year. After a trip with the kids and several members of the Kardashian-Jenner family in June 2020, the KKW Beauty CEO was last publicly seen in Wyoming that July. She was spotted looking emotional in photos from the car with West, who had come under fire at the time for his comments about daughter North and abortion, tweeting about “trying to get divorced” from Kardashian and claiming his wife and mother-in-law Kris Jenner tried to “lock” him up.