2014

On the first anniversary of Monteith’s death, Michele took to Twitter to convey a heartfelt message. “We hold you in our hearts today, and every day we remember your smile,” she captioned a photo of the Kyle XY alum. “We will love you and miss you always.” The New Year’s Eve star also traveled to San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California, with friends to reflect on his life. “[She] misses him every day,” a source told Us Weekly at the time.