Woman Crush Normani Opens Up About How She Overcame Her Lifelong Shyness: ‘You Can Be Enough’ By Meredith Nardino November 26, 2019 Ellen von Unwerth 6 7 / 6 Motivation Normani found her voice and took creative control over her smash single, “Motivation.” Back to top More News Taylor Swift, Katy Perry and More Musicians Who Put Their Pets in Music Videos 10 Best TV Pets Of All Time: Snoopy, Comet and More! Craziest Things Celebrities Do for Their Pets: Lisa Vanderpump, Mariah Carey and More More News