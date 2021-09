Charlotte’s Christening

When Charlotte was christened in July 2015, William and Kate honored Diana in multiple ways.

They hosted the event at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene in Sandringham, which was where Diana was christened in 1961. The late royals’ niece, Laura Fellowes, was named as one of Charlotte’s godparents. Photographer Mario Testino, who was famously one of Diana’s favorites, was also present at the christening to take the family’s official portraits.