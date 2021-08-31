Influencing William and Harry’s Parenting

The dukes have been influenced by their late mother when it comes to raising all their children, not just their daughters.

“Diana was such a wonderful mother,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in August 2019. “William and Kate are doing their best to take after her when it comes to raising George, Charlotte and Louis. They’re determined to give their kids a normal life, just like Diana did.”

As for Harry and Meghan, neither their son, Archie, nor their daughter, Lili, has a royal title as a way to give them normal lives.