The Pageantry

The coronavirus pandemic limited the size of Philip’s funeral, but the duke had also reportedly told his family he wasn’t interested in the “fuss” of a state funeral. He did not lie in state following his death, though he did lie “at rest” in a private chapel at Windsor Castle before his service. Elizabeth, for her part, was moved to various locations throughout Scotland and England before her coffin was taken to Westminster Hall for a lying in state period of four days. Her funeral then featured a massive procession of members of Commonwealth armed forces, who escorted her coffin from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch. After the coffin was driven to Windsor, there was a second procession to Windsor Castle, where her favorite horse, Emma, and corgis looked on as she was taken to St George’s Chapel.