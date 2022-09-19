The Symbolism

Philip’s Duke of Edinburgh title reverted to the crown after his death, but because no one has yet been named to the dukedom, his funeral did not include any rituals related to the passing of the title. The queen’s funeral, meanwhile, included a symbolic passing of the torch to Charles, who became king immediately after his mother’s death. After the service at St George’s Chapel, the Lord Chamberlain broke the Wand of Office in half, signifying the end of the queen’s reign. The wand will be buried with Elizabeth, but the Imperial State Crown, Orb and Sceptre adorning her coffin were removed and placed on the altar. The objects will likely be used again when Charles is coronated.