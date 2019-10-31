Alexis Bellino

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 42, confessed that her Halloween plans with boyfriend Andy Bohn “might be sticky” due to their family dynamic. “We both have exes and we live in different areas and have different areas to trick-or-treat in,” she noted. “Our porch is very decorated. We just don’t know where we’ll be for Halloween or if we’ll be together because we have so many kids, so we may have to take Halloween off.”

Bellino shares son James and twin daughters Melania and Mackenna with ex-husband Jim Bellino.