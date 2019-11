Hannah Brown

Brown was still split on her costume when she spoke to Us at Dancing With the Stars on October 21. “I’m hoping I get to trick-or-treat, and if I could be something, I’ve thought of three different things,” she revealed. “I want to be either Taylor Swift from [her] ‘You Need to Calm Down’ music video or I want to be Dolly Parton or Wonder Woman.” Bersten, 25, added: “Three strong choices.”