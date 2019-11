Lindsay Price

“We usually do a group Halloween costume,” the actress, 42, told Us at Baby Ball in support of AdoptTogether. “Usually the kids choose what we’re going to be. Like, one year we were aliens and astronauts. Last year we were Harry Potter. This year they want to do something scary, so we’re deciding between The Munsters and The Addams Family. But no one wants to be Cousin It.”

Price and husband Curtis Stone have two sons: Hudson, 7, and Emerson, 5.