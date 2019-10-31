Ryan Serhant

Serhant, 35, and wife Emilia Bechrakis are enjoying the holiday with their 8-month-old daughter, Zena. “I don’t think she understands candy yet,” he explained at his Million Dollar Listing New York season 8 finale party. “We dressed her up as a bumblebee and took a photo. We dressed her up as a peacock, as a calamari and as an avocado and as a bee — very much our firstborn. You know you gotta do everything with the firstborn so that the future kids just feel like we didn’t care.”