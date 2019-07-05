Celebrations How Stars Celebrated 4th of July: Jennifer Lopez, Gwen Stefani and More! By Riley Cardoza July 5, 2019 Courtesy of Gwen Stefani/Instagram 21 22 / 21 Gwen Stefani The singer, 49, snapped a pic of her boyfriend, Blake Shelton, posing beneath an American flag. Back to top More News Our Favorite Hunter Rain Boots Are in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale! Our Favorite La Mer Deal in the Nordstrom Sale Is Under $100 Our Favorite Wrap Dress in the Nordstrom Sale Is Universally Flattering More News