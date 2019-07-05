Celebrations

How Stars Celebrated 4th of July: Jennifer Lopez, Gwen Stefani and More!

By
Kristin-Cavallari-4th-of-July
 Courtesy of Kristin Cavallari/Instagram
21
22 / 21

Kristin Cavallari

The Very Cavallari star, 32, rocked American flag overalls while BBQing beside her dogs.

Back to top