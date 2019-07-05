Celebrations

How Stars Celebrated 4th of July: Jennifer Lopez, Gwen Stefani and More!

By
Reese-Witherspoon-4th-of-July
 Courtesy of Reese Witherspoon/Instagram
21
22 / 21

Reese Witherspoon

Besides posing for pics with her son, Witherspoon enjoyed a BBQ spread and watched fireworks.

Back to top