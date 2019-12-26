Holidays With Us How Stars Celebrated Christmas in 2019: Courteney Cox, Camila Cabello and More By Johnni Macke December 26, 2019 Courtesy John Legend/Instagram 17 18 / 17 John Legend The Voice coach dressed up as an elf to match his daughter Luna, 3, during the holidays. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Cookies More News Celebrity BFF Pics! Lifestyle Influencer Destiney Green of @momcrushmonday Shares Her Tips for Celebrating the Holiday Season with Friends Craziest Things Celebrities Do for Their Pets: Lisa Vanderpump, Mariah Carey and More More News