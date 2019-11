Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade

The L.A.’s Finest star and the former NBA player enjoyed family time with their daughter, Kaavia, and Wade’s son Zion. “Grateful Happy Thanksgiving good people. To all the friends and family that have my back and all the friends and family I’ve never met who show love and support when everyone is looking and when no one is looking…All praise, gratitude and thankfulness,” Union captioned an Instagram photo of the foursome.