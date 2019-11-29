Hilaria Baldwin

The Living Clearly Method author took to social media to share her impromptu Thanksgiving selfie with her husband, Alec Baldwin and their daughter, Carmen. Hilaria shared that her traditional Turkey Day family photo “got away from [her” after “the cooking and the cleaning and the kids, the dogs.” “Now that the food is away and the house is clean, it’s just the three of us awake—way past Carmen’s bedtime 🤪,” she captioned the pic. “I’m thankful for our first baby. I’m thankful for my three boys. Thankful for my husband, who through good times and difficult ones is my constant companion.”