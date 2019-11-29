Tamera Mowry

The Real host brought in the holiday with her husband, Adam Housley, and their children, Aden and Ariah. “#HappyThanksgiving from our family to yours!,” the Sister, Sister alum captioned an Instagram video of her crew. “Wishing you all a beautiful holiday. We are #grateful for so much this year, especially you guys for supporting us in creating @thehousleylife. #ThankYou for watching us and making our little series a reality. We hope you have the best #Thanksgiving. #TheHousleyLife @adamhousley.”