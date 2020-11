Brie Bella

“Sooo grateful for family and friends!!! And my friends that are like family so on this special Holiday it feels like home 💛✨🍁,” the Total Bellas star captioned a series of Instagram pics from her holiday with husband Daniel Bryan, 3-year-old daughter Birdie and 3-month-old son Buddy. The family of four celebrated with Brie’s twin sister, Nikki Bella and her fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev, who welcomed son Matteo earlier this year.