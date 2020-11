Kelly Ripa

The former soap opera star shared a throwback photo of a past family Thanksgiving with husband Mark Consuelos and their kids: sons Michael, 23, and Joaquin, 17, and daughter Lola, 19. This year, the group celebrated with loved ones virtually. “Thanksgiving is not like last year, but we’re still grateful that our parents are getting the hang of FaceTime,” she wrote via Instagram. “Sort of. 🦃🦃🦃🦃🦃🦃🦃🦃😂.”