How Stars Celebrated Thanksgiving 2020: Reese Witherspoon, Gwyneth Paltrow and More

Kerry Washington Thanksgiving 2020
 Courtesy of Kerry Washington/Instagram
Kerry Washington

The Little Fires Everywhere star hosted a virtual yoga class with her fans on Instagram Live to kick off the day of gratitude. “Thankful to all who came to yoga to breathe and sit in our gratitude. I’m thankful to all of you. Every day. For showing me love. I see it. And I give it right back!!!!!” she captioned a sun-kissed selfie on Thursday, encouraging her Instagram followers to “keep Native peoples in your thoughts and prayers today and throughout #NativeAmericanHeritageMonth.”

 

