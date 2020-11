Reese Witherspoon

The Big Little Lies star celebrated Thanksgiving with a full house filled with smiles. “Happy Thanksgiving from our family to yours,” Witherspoon captioned a festive Instagram pic of herself, her husband and her three kids. “Feeling very grateful for all the frontline workers, medical workers and people who are caring for others today. And I’m deeply grateful for ALL of you! Sending my LOVE. 🥰🦃🍁🥧❤️.”