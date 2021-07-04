Arnold Schwarzenegger

“Happy Fourth of July! I always say that I was born in Austria, made in America,” the Terminator star wrote via Instagram alongside a photo of himself in Germany wearing an American flag shirt. “This is the store in Graz where I found the magazine that became my blueprint for getting to America when I was just 15. My dreams would have been impossible anywhere else, so today and every day, I’m grateful for the United States. And I will always fight for our country to be better every day, because being the greatest country in the world isn’t easy. We have to work our asses off to keep improving. That’s patriotism. #fourthofjuly.”