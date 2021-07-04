Celebrations How Kerry Washington, Kristin Cavallari and More Stars Celebrated the 4th of July in 2021 By Johnni Macke 6 mins ago Courtesy of Sarah Michelle Gellar/Instagram 12 12 / 12 Sarah Michelle Gellar The Buffy alum enjoyed the holiday on a boat in Hawaii amid her family vacation. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Megan Fox Celebrates Being Bisexual ‘for Over 2 Decades’ During Pride Month That’s a Lot of Roses! See What the Highest-Earning ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Stars Make ‘90 Day Fiance’ Weight Loss Transformations: Tiffany, Jorge and More — See Photos! More News