Celebrations How Miranda Lambert, Bethenny Frankel and More Stars Celebrated the 4th of July 2020 By Mariah Cooper 2 hours ago Courtesy of Chrissy Teigen/Instagram 16 5 / 16 Chrissy Teigen The Cravings author wore a yellow bikini as she relaxed in the pool with a straw hat over her head. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News This One-Piece Swimsuit Is So Flattering, You’ll Never Want to Take it Off This Family-Friendly Virtual Pet Game Will Be The Next Hit Of Your Household! This Affordable Kaftan From Amazon Is Giving Us Serious Zara Vibes More News