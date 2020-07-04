Celebrations

How Miranda Lambert, Bethenny Frankel and More Stars Celebrated the 4th of July 2020

By
Chrissy Teigen More Stars Celebrated the 4th of July
 Courtesy of Chrissy Teigen/Instagram
16
5 / 16

Chrissy Teigen

The Cravings author wore a yellow bikini as she relaxed in the pool with a straw hat over her head.

Back to top