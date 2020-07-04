Celebrations

How Miranda Lambert, Bethenny Frankel and More Stars Celebrated the 4th of July 2020

By
Iskra Lawrence More Stars Celebrated the 4th of July
 Courtesy of Iskra Lawrence /Instagram
16
10 / 16

Iskra Lawrence

“I can be cute af but I still can’t vote,” she wrote. “I’ve lived in the US for over 7 years and I still haven’t got a green card. And even if I did I’d then have to wait and apply to become a citizen to be able to vote. Please don’t forget the power you have your vote matters. I’m not ungrateful for the life I have – I’m also aware of my privilege to live in this country without fear or discrimination. from all your comments it looks like I should share more about my immigration story, with the end goal to be a US citizen so I can stay in this country forever with my child and partner.”

Back to top