Inside the 'Fast and Furious' Cast's Relationship With Meadow Walker

Dwayne Johnson

The former wrestler’s eldest child, Simone, was born just over two years after Meadow. When Johnson and Paul began working together on 2011’s Fast Five, they became close by swapping stories about their young daughters.

“I never post about my friend. Personal thing, but I prefer to keep our memories and bond private and quiet,” the Rampage star wrote via Instagram in September 2019, honoring Paul on what would have been his 46th birthday. “But something about today compelled me as a moving reminder of how fragile life is for all of us. It’s Paul’s birthday and rightfully so, his legacy celebrated around the world. Our friendship was bonded over our daughters, Meadow & Simone and the pride and protection we took being their fathers. … All this stuff got me thinking about how beautiful, yet wildly unpredictable life is. We never know what’s around the corner, so we gotta live as greatly as we can in the honor of our loved ones and ancestors who are no longer with us.”