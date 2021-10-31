Inside the 'Fast and Furious' Cast's Relationship With Meadow Walker

Vin Diesel

The Guardians of the Galaxy star is so close to Meadow that he stepped in for her father to walk her down the aisle during her October 2021 wedding to Louis Thornton-Allan. “Meadow counts Vin and his kids as family and will talk to them on days she’s struggling, and she has their backs too,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively in June of that year.

Diesel has said that Meadow is the first person to wish him a happy Father’s Day every year. “To see her with my children is one of the most beautiful things,” the actor said in June 2021. “There are moments when I see her playing with [my daughter] Pauline and it hits me so deep, ’cause I can only imagine what my brother sees when he sees that.”

The Pacifier star also hinted that his goddaughter may have a cameo in an upcoming Fast film. “I would not count anything out,” the XXX star teased that same month. “Without giving you all of the secrets of Fast 10, let’s just say nothing’s ruled out.”