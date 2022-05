Kim’s Sweatsuit

Saint, Chicago and Psalm all contributed notes and drawings to a pair of sweatpants that they gave Kim for Mother’s Day, the mom of four shared via her Instagram Story. The cozy sweats featured a note that said, “I love you, Mommy.” North, meanwhile, designed a matching sweatshirt decorated with the words “Mom” and “Kim,” which the KKW Beauty founder proudly showed off as well. “I love this sweatsuit. It is so, so cute,” Kim says. “I’m going to wear it today.”