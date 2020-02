Big Sean and Jhené Aiko

The rapper and the singer enjoyed a fun-filled day at Disneyland for their V-Day festivities. “His first time @disneyland ☺️ so much fun !! 🥰 happy valentine’s day ❤️,” Aiko captioned a series of Instagram photos of the pair at the amusement park. Sean shared another batch of pics, writing, “Mannn all the time I spent in LA n I never went to Disney Land, I was trippin like a mufucka… until today.”