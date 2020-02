Sadie Robertson Huff

“If we went to elementary [school] together, you better believe this would be the day I would pull out all the tricks writing anonymous, yet just obvious enough letters to you, whom I know would have been the cutest boy in the room,” the Duck Dynasty star wrote in a lengthy tribute to her husband of two months, Christan Huff. “You’re my favorite person and my best friend. You still make me giddy and I love that.”