Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young

The Flip or Flop star surprised his girlfriend with a Hawaiian adventure in Waikiki, Hawaii, for Valentine’s Day. The couple took to their Instagram Stories to share the romantic vacation with their followers. “I told her I was romantic! She didn’t believe me until today,” El Moussa joked in one video clip, to which Young replied, “best day ever!” with a smile.