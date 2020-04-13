News

How Tori Spelling, Snooki, Madonna, More Stars Celebrated Easter Amid Quarantine: Photos

By
Kayla Rae Reid and Ryan Lochte Stars Celebrated Easter Amid Quarantine
 Courtesy Kayla Lochte/Instagram
26
12 / 26

Kayla Rae Reid and Ryan Lochte

The couple celebrated the spring holiday with their “bunnies.”

Back to top