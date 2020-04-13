News

How Tori Spelling, Snooki, Madonna, More Stars Celebrated Easter Amid Quarantine: Photos

By
Kylie Jenner Stars Celebrated Easter Amid Quarantine
 Courtesy Kylie Jenner/Instagram
26
8 / 26

Kylie Jenner

The Kylie Cosmetics creator and her daughter, Stormi, went for an Easter swim.

Back to top