August 2017

Beth opened up about the early days of her relationship with her now-husband, whom she met while she was set up on a blind date with a different person. “I hated my set-up,” she joked during an appearance on Andy Cohen’s radio show. “The guy was so obnoxious. And in walks Howard Stern. … He was just in the grumpiest mood.”

Beth recalled giving Howard her extra food at the dinner party they both happened to attend, teasing, “I was taking care of him before we were even [together].”