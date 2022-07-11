COVID-19

Howie detailed his battle with COVID-19 on a May 2022 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, claiming he got the virus from attending the 2022 Kids’ Choice Awards in April.

Both the illness and the quarantine period only exacerbated his mental health issues, he told TMZ Live in April, saying the “mental pain” of “being locked in a room for 10 days” caused him to go “insane.” He added: “I still feel like I’m recovering from that, the insanity. And I’m not joking. I got incredibly depressed, incredibly neurotic.”