Depression

The Gremlins voice actor told People in June 2021 that he is “living in a nightmare” when it comes to his OCD — which can trigger depression.

“I try to anchor myself,” he explained. “I have a beautiful family and I love what I do. But at the same time, I can fall into a dark depression I can’t get out of.”

Howie noted that his “coping skill is finding the funny.”

“If I’m not laughing, then I’m crying,” he shared. “And I still haven’t been that open about how dark and ugly it really gets.”