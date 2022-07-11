Fainted at Starbucks

In October 2021, Mandel fainted outside of an L.A.-area Starbucks and fell to the ground, TMZ reported at the time. Us Weekly confirmed with the fire department that a man had been suffering “chest pain” at the time.

The TV personality was with his wife, Terry Mandel, when the scary incident occurred and was quickly rushed to the hospital. The following day, Howie took to Twitter to assure fans he was home and was OK. The fainting spell was caused by being “dehydrated and … low blood sugar,” he tweeted.